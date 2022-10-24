DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 642,219 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 443.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642,219 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.20% of DexCom worth $58,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in DexCom by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in DexCom by 488.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 372,464 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 309,155 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in DexCom by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 228,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 311.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $95.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.52. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 195.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $83.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.81.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.