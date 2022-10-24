DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,004,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,494 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $94,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $31,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

BAC stock opened at $35.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $283.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

