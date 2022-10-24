Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 22.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $382.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $361.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.29. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

