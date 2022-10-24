Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $31,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after purchasing an additional 603,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $207,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $385.51. The company had a trading volume of 25,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,191. The stock has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.29.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

