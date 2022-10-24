DeepBrain Chain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $171,774.00 (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $171,774.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is dbc.team. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

