DDD Partners LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,000. Cummins makes up approximately 1.9% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 24.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Cummins by 14.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.01. 15,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,133. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.84 and its 200-day moving average is $207.96. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.13.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

