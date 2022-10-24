DDD Partners LLC Invests $2.93 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 626.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 129,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after buying an additional 111,642 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 40,301 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 305.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 34,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,941 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal Trading Down 1.3 %

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.19.

PYPL stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.87. The company had a trading volume of 451,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,251,086. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average of $86.66. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $255.52. The stock has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

