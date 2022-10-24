DDD Partners LLC Has $8.58 Million Stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,276,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047,441 shares during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials makes up about 1.5% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC owned about 5.13% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $44,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.9% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 435.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,574,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,403 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 85.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of RYAM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.65. 3,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,337. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

