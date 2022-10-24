DDD Partners LLC Has $28.48 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 4.9% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $28,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Intel by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,005,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $187,269,000 after purchasing an additional 983,919 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,691 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,836,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $69,159,000 after purchasing an additional 50,918 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,242 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 21,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,858 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.15.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 991,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,899,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.