DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.65

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $38.69, with a volume of 413240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DCP Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

DCP Midstream Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.63. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

Insider Activity at DCP Midstream

In related news, Director Clifford Todd Denton sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $107,882.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $107,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DCP Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

