DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives $5.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.63.

DBVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €6.00 ($6.12) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.51 on Monday. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $283.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.49.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 929.78% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

