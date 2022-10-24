DataHighway Price Tops $5.25 on Exchanges (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for $5.25 or 0.00027125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DataHighway has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. DataHighway has a total market cap of $167.24 million and approximately $858,299.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,865,567 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.98316505 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $939,697.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

