Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Holdings Increased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,633 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Datadog were worth $9,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,148,963 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog Trading Down 1.1 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Shares of DDOG traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.27. The company had a trading volume of 46,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,078. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8,111.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.81. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.54 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.