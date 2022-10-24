Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down to $48.37

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.37, but opened at $44.23. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $43.20, with a volume of 11,564 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 6.2 %

The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 45.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 28.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 243.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth $53,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 150,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4,873.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

See Also

