CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2022

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in CVS Health by 9.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 21.0% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 303,177 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 55,860 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $92.33 on Monday. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $86.24 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.