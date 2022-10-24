CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in CVS Health by 9.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 21.0% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 303,177 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 55,860 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $92.33 on Monday. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $86.24 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

