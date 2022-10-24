CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Decreased by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,651 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 150.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in CSX by 6.0% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 24,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in CSX by 13.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in CSX by 2.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 163,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth about $1,065,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Vertical Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.23.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

