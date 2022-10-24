Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Lowered to $137.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.67.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $124.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.57. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $122.90 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after buying an additional 1,015,352 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Crown Castle by 26.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,332,000 after buying an additional 752,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 82.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 662,907 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

