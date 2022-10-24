Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target Lowered to GBX 235 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 416 ($5.03) to GBX 235 ($2.84) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 410 ($4.95) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 359.29 ($4.34).

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 190.10 ($2.30) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 216.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 243.26. The company has a market cap of £488.41 million and a P/E ratio of -950.50. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.50 ($2.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 379.80 ($4.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.77.

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider David Arnold acquired 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £19,780 ($23,900.43). In other news, insider David Arnold bought 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,780 ($23,900.43). Also, insider Peter Truscott bought 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £193,800 ($234,171.10). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 115,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,338,000.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

