Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target Lowered to GBX 235 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 416 ($5.03) to GBX 235 ($2.84) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 410 ($4.95) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 359.29 ($4.34).
Crest Nicholson Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 190.10 ($2.30) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 216.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 243.26. The company has a market cap of £488.41 million and a P/E ratio of -950.50. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.50 ($2.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 379.80 ($4.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.77.
About Crest Nicholson
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
