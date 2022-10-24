Creditcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.53 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $75.94 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00020515 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000190 BTC.
About Creditcoin
Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.