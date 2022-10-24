Cowen Cuts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $75.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen to $75.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.41.

CZR stock opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $115.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.77.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.09). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

