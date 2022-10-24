CoStar Group (CSGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect CoStar Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. CoStar Group has set its Q3 guidance at $0.23-0.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.09-1.13 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $536.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect CoStar Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $71.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.71. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth $213,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.