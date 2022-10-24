CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance
NYSE:CORR opened at $1.78 on Thursday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is -52.63%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
See Also
