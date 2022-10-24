CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NYSE:CORR opened at $1.78 on Thursday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:CORR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

