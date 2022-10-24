Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.04

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.04 and last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 11882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.