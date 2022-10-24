ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Receives GBX 258 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 258 ($3.12).

A number of brokerages have commented on CTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.54) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.60) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81. ConvaTec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 256 ($3.09). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 217.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 218.56. The company has a market capitalization of £4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 5,395.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.08%.

In related news, insider Constantin Coussios purchased 9,861 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £20,215.05 ($24,426.11). In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Constantin Coussios acquired 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £20,215.05 ($24,426.11). Also, insider Sten Scheibye acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 237 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £47,400 ($57,274.05).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

