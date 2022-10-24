Contrasting Carbon Streaming (OFSTF) & Its Peers

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Carbon Streaming to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carbon Streaming and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 -$12.90 million -1.23 Carbon Streaming Competitors $4.39 billion $857.64 million 3.01

Profitability

Carbon Streaming’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Carbon Streaming and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming N/A -54.95% -34.76% Carbon Streaming Competitors -33.25% 19.30% 1.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Carbon Streaming and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 0 2 1 3.33 Carbon Streaming Competitors 227 1117 1639 55 2.50

Carbon Streaming presently has a consensus price target of $8.38, indicating a potential upside of 329.49%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 86.54%. Given Carbon Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -63.28, meaning that its share price is 6,428% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming’s rivals have a beta of 7.34, meaning that their average share price is 634% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carbon Streaming rivals beat Carbon Streaming on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

