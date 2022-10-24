Continuum Finance Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. In the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Continuum Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001870 BTC on popular exchanges. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and approximately $169,053.00 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Continuum Finance alerts:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

