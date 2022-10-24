ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,893 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 26,947 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $119,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.24. 83,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,068,554. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $161.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on COP shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.81.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

