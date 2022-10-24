ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $256,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,972 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $39,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.81.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.34. 125,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,068,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.22. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

