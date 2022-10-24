ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,609 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 38,175 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $28,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,783,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.81.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $123.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.22. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $160.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

