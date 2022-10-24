Conflux Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 24th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $79.30 million and $3.54 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,337.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00020999 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00271861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00117512 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.30 or 0.00741040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.56 or 0.00561388 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00241866 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03793736 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,410,145.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.