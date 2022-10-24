Conflux Market Capitalization Achieves $79.58 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $79.58 million and $2.36 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03838125 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,270,591.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

