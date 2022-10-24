Compass Point Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $88.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Compass Point to $88.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of CMA opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average of $78.66. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 0.3% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 38.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.9% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Comerica by 2.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Comerica by 5.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

