Comparing Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) and Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.4% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Expro Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Expro Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Expro Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions N/A N/A N/A Expro Group -12.12% -0.71% -0.51%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 1 9 0 2.90 Expro Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aris Water Solutions and Expro Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Aris Water Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $19.43, suggesting a potential upside of 40.68%. Expro Group has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.19%. Given Aris Water Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aris Water Solutions is more favorable than Expro Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Expro Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 3.43 -$9.22 million N/A N/A Expro Group $825.76 million 2.21 -$131.89 million ($1.38) -12.16

Aris Water Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expro Group.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats Expro Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with approximately 100 locations. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

