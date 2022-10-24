Comparing BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BNCCORP and Meridian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $78.14 million 1.17 $21.95 million $3.21 7.94 Meridian $159.51 million 1.18 $35.58 million $4.60 6.70

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BNCCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

BNCCORP has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BNCCORP and Meridian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian 0 0 2 0 3.00

Meridian has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.10%. Given Meridian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meridian is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Profitability

This table compares BNCCORP and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 19.29% 9.97% 1.14% Meridian 20.86% 17.96% 1.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Meridian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Meridian beats BNCCORP on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. It also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory services. It offers community banking and wealth management services through 11 locations in Arizona and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 9 locations in Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Michigan. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans comprising business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits; commercial real estate, and land development and construction loans for residential and commercial projects; and consumer and home equity lending, private banking, merchant, and title and land settlement services. In addition, the company operates and originates mortgage loans for 1-4 family dwellings; and offers real estate holding, investment advisory, and equipment leasing services. It operates through a network of 6 full-service branches, and 19 other offices. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

