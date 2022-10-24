Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.34

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.34 and last traded at $46.08, with a volume of 317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $822.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.67.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $9,667,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,885,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,256,000 after buying an additional 145,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,313,000 after buying an additional 30,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.