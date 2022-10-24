Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $7.35-$7.95 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $71.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.71. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $107.50.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 23.76%.

Several research firms have commented on COLM. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson purchased 500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.