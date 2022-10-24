Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ COLB opened at $31.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

