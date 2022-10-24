Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
COLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Columbia Banking System Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $31.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.80. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.81%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 6.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Columbia Banking System
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
