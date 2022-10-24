CoinEx Token Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $163.70 million and approximately $291,248.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token’s launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

