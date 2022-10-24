Coin98 (C98) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001591 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $67.50 million and $7.46 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.71 or 0.01425499 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005742 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000230 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00020910 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00044589 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.00 or 0.01662258 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

