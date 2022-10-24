Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.00

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$54.00 and last traded at C$53.90, with a volume of 6733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.60.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on Cogeco from C$106.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$60.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.43. The stock has a market cap of C$840.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

