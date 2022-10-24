ClimateRock’s (NASDAQ:CLRCU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

ClimateRock’s (NASDAQ:CLRCU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, October 25th. ClimateRock had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on April 28th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of ClimateRock’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

ClimateRock Stock Performance

CLRCU opened at $10.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.12. ClimateRock has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClimateRock

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRCU. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ClimateRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in ClimateRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ClimateRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ClimateRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClimateRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,326,000.

ClimateRock Company Profile

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

