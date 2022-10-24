Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Compass Point to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CFG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $39.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.32.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,708,000 after acquiring an additional 77,587 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 31,055 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.