Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,582,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,604,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after buying an additional 4,017,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cisco Systems by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,267,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,602,000 after buying an additional 2,249,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $43.38 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

