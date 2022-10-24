CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $757.00 million-$777.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.07 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $18.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.92 million during the quarter. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CIRCOR International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

