Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.30-$12.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.58 billion-$8.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.50 billion.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $6.22 on Monday, reaching $406.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,438. Cintas has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $408.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 38.56%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $438.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.5% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

