China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. China Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.79.

Get China Pharma alerts:

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.00% and a negative net margin of 46.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.