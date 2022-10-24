China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.08

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.08 and last traded at C$3.08, with a volume of 5633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.

China Gold International Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57.

China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$372.69 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

