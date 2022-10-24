CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 81 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $136.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.25. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.18.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $129.75.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

