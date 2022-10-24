CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in CDW were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,483,000 after buying an additional 1,540,145 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $100,345,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 17,911.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 313,987 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CDW by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,903,000 after purchasing an additional 308,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 845.4% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after purchasing an additional 271,447 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

CDW Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $162.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.39.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.